SC House Judiciary meeting ends after leader's medical issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A long delayed House Judiciary Committee meeting ended early Wednesday after Chairman Chris Murphy had what a colleague called a medical issue.

The campaign Facebook page for Murphy says the North Charleston Republican Murphy was spending the night in the hospital as doctors run tests, but is expected to fully recover.

The House Judiciary Committee was holding just its second meeting this session because Murphy has been unable to come to the Statehouse, first because he had COVID-19 and later because of lingering symptoms and problems from the disease.

Murphy started the meeting, then immediately left.