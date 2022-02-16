x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SC House Judiciary meeting ends after leader's medical issue

Chairman Chris Murphy started the meeting, then immediately left.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A long delayed House Judiciary Committee meeting ended early Wednesday after Chairman Chris Murphy had what a colleague called a medical issue.

The campaign Facebook page for Murphy says the North Charleston Republican Murphy was spending the night in the hospital as doctors run tests, but is expected to fully recover. 

The House Judiciary Committee was holding just its second meeting this session because Murphy has been unable to come to the Statehouse, first because he had COVID-19 and later because of lingering symptoms and problems from the disease. 

Murphy started the meeting, then immediately left.

After 30 minutes of debate, Rep. Jay Jordan interrupted and ended the meeting, saying Murphy had  a medical issue and had to leave the building.

RELATED: House discusses bills that could change what is taught in South Carolina Schools

RELATED: South Carolina could be next in line to join "convention of states"

RELATED: Picture ID, early voting bill advances in South Carolina

In Other News

Fire at Hammond School under control