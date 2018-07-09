West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The State Human Trafficking Task Force came together Friday to continue discussing their efforts to abolish the modern day slavery.

"Human trafficking is a complex crime," Coordinator of the Task Force Kathryn Moorehead said. "It takes as many people as we can get together, it takes efforts across the state. We're seeing both sex trafficking and labor trafficking in South Carolina and there are cases of them overlapping."

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of multiple agencies and organizations, but they all have one goal.

"It's important to bring all of these stake holders together to share information and to coordinate efforts across the state both at the regional and state level," Moorehead said.

Representatives with law enforcement, social service agencies, medical organizations, legal service providers and others who want to end modern day slavery all discussed how they each play a role in this issue.

"It takes the entire, as I say the village to counter this crime," Moorehead said.

One new concern is the life many victims face after being held captive.

"An emerging issue now is legal needs of human trafficking survivors that may have just gotten out of a trafficking situation, but they may have outstanding legal issues that they have to deal with," Attorney Jack Cohoon said.

In the Task Force's 2017 annual report, the top five counties with reported human trafficking are Greenville, Charleston, Horry, Richland and Beafort Counties.

"Once people learn about this crime and how it is happening in communities, across our state they become very invested," Moorehead said. "They understand our children are at risk by traffickers and it can happen to anyone regardless of of socioeconomic or racial background."

There are six regional task forces right now and they hope to add more so the entire state will be covered.

The number to the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 (BeFree).

