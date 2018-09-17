The Lynches River spilled over its banks Monday morning after heavy rainfall from Florence, flooding SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road at the Kershaw/Chesterfield County line.

Chris Jones, captain and volunteer coordinator for Lugoff Fire Rescue, said one and a half feet of water on SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road made the highway in the area impassible early Monday morning.

The highway reopened around 9:30 a.m. when water levels lowered, Jones said.

John Munn Road at Munn Road remained closed, however.

9-17-18 0930 am Update: SC Hwy 903 at the Chesterfield/Kershaw County line has been reopened by SCDOT. Water levels have lowered on SC Hwy 903.



John Munn Road at Munn Road will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/IPlJ8Dv8cf — Chris Jones (@Bmpcapt) September 17, 2018

