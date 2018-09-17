The Lynches River spilled over its banks Monday morning after heavy rainfall from Florence, flooding SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road at the Kershaw/Chesterfield County line.
Chris Jones, captain and volunteer coordinator for Lugoff Fire Rescue, said one and a half feet of water on SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road made the highway in the area impassible early Monday morning.
The highway reopened around 9:30 a.m. when water levels lowered, Jones said.
John Munn Road at Munn Road remained closed, however.
