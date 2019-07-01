An investigation is underway after a South Carolina inmate was found dead at a Columbia prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 52-year-old Isaac Starke was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

Online records show Starke had been serving time following a conviction on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second and third degree. The charges were out of Aiken County.

His cause of death is is under investigation. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is part of the probe into how he died.