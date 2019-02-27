LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington inmate will now serve a 7-year prison sentence after throwing bodily fluids at a corrections officer.

David Paul Merritt, 48, reportedly arrived at a Lexington County jail under the influence on May 12, 2018. At the time, he was serving weekend sentences for a prior assault and battery conviction.

Merritt was then placed in confinement and ordered to change into uniform. Instead, a report claims he resisted officers, arguing and belittling them.

At one point he defecated on himself, and "intentionally reached toward his buttocks using his hand and subsequently smeared feces on one of the corrections officers," according to a report.

He was then charged with throwing bodily fluids at a corrections officer and sentenced to 7 years in prison after a judge said "nobody should have to tolerate that kind of behavior."

He was immediately transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin his active sentence.