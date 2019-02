MCCORMICK, S.C. — An inmate is being charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault at a South Carolina prison.

Quinteris Zyquan Miller is charged with carrying or concealing weapon by an inmate, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.

According to an affidavit, Miller assaulted correctional officers with a homemade knife in an attempt to kill them.

The incident occurred at the McCormick Correctional Institution on December 17, 2018.