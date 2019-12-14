COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fourteen South Carolina inmates received college degrees through a prison program on Friday.

Graduates said it is more than just a piece of paper, but a second chance at life once they're released.

"If you would have told me four years ago that I would be sitting here today, I would of told you, you were crazy," one inmate said.

Twelve inmates received their associate of arts degrees, plus two more who earned their bachelor's.

"Just to know that men and women believe in us even though we've made mistakes in life and we are where we are is just overwhelming," one inmate said.

One inmate who graduated from the Columbia International University Prison Initiative Program said it was a challenge, but an opportunity he didn't want to miss out on.

"I hope to lead more men to the Lord Jesus Christ,make a difference in the department of corrections and one day beyond as I return back into society," one inmate said.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said he is excited for the inmates as they celebrate this achievement.

"This is something that can't be taken away from them," Director Stirling said. "They're going to help others while incarcerated and hopefully when they go home these folks won't return to the ways that got them here and go on to live productive lives."

Now these inmates hope others know never to give up.

"We as incarcerated men and women have opportunities to change ourselves," one inmate said. "Redemption is real and people do have the ability to change and become productive members of society once more."

157 men and women have graduated from this program.