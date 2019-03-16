COLUMBIA, S.C. — Miscalculations caused 10 inmates to be released "earlier than they should have been" from South Carolina prisons.

The South Carolina Department of Correction says clerical errors led to the 10 shortened sentences from 2016-2018.

Inmates are only eligible for release after 85 percent of their sentence is served. Many of the released inmates had an average of 2 and half years left on their sentences, which were mostly connected to drug crimes from 2009-2017.

While six of those inmates are now back in custody, four have yet to be recaptured. Bench warrants have been requested for each, according to a report.

The department discovered the error in February while reviewing parole records. Immediate action was reportedly taken to regain custody of the inmates, as well as notify any victims of their release.

To ensure this issue won't happen again, the department has "done a systematic review of its practices and has enhanced the system."