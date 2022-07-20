Business designs custom grave sites to honor children who have lost their lives

Cornelius Jones runs SC Kustom Graves to serve families who lost loved ones. Talitha Thompson says she's found comfort in the service after her son lost his life.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Cornelius Jones started the business SC Kustom Graves, which designs custom grave sites for families who have lost a loved one.

Jones says he started this business after he lost a loved one himself. Still grieving the absence, he was also saddled with preparation expenses.

"It helps a lot of families because a lot of people can’t afford thousands of dollars just for a tombstone," Jones said.

Talitha Thompson found herself in that position not long ago. In October, her son Zyon lost his life to gun violence. She says she still feels that grief everyday.

"I still can’t believe it. I still can’t," Thompson said. "Not my baby."

If you would have asked 2-year-old Zyon who his favorite superhero was, he would have said Spiderman. When he tragically lost his life, his mother knew the best way to honor him would be to decorate his grave with his idol.

While traditional tombstones are expensive, they also don't allow for the personality that Jones is able to put into his hand-made creations.

"There's a lot sometimes that we can’t put on the tombstone...what they like, what they really love," Jones said. "I have some that like sports, so I make it as sporty as possible so [families] can feel happy when they go out [to the grave]."

Jones has recently started decorating one gravesite a month for free. He finds families on social media and connects with them to see what special design would best honor their child. He says he wants to walk with families through their grief.

"You know when you’re losing someone, everyone is emotional. So I try to come in and help in different ways," he said.

Talitha Thompson understands that grief all too well

"It’s hard, 'cause a mother should never have to bury a child," she said. "And this is very hard because I didn’t expect for me to go through something like this."

Thompson says Jones did "a lot that I didn't expect for him to do," which included designing T-shirts and necklaces to honor Zyon in addition to the custom grave decoration.

Jones also visits each gravesite every six months to check up on it and make sure it's clean and in good condition. He says he hopes to continue to expand his services and eventually be able to offer even more free decoration services

"A tragic death is a tragic death, so [I try] to bring light and peace and understanding and have someone there by your side," Jones said.