LEXINGTON, S.C. — State lawmaker and Lexington Rep. Chris Wooten shared on social media that he was bit by a copperhead while walking his dog.

He shared in a Facebook post that he put on a pair of flip flops to take out his dog on Sunday night around 8 p.m. when he stepped on a copperhead.

The snake bit him on his foot. He compared the pain to shooting yourself with a .22 rifle in your big toe.

Chris Wooten

Wooten continues in the post to say he grabbed a brick and killed the snake to confirm what type of snake it was.

He drove himself to the emergency room and was given anti-venom around 2 a.m. He remains in the ICU at Lexington Medical Center. He is expected to be released this afternoon and is recovering.

