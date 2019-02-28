Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- After Monday's stabbing at AC Flora High School, many are saying metal detectors at the school entrance could have prevented it.

Right now, a bill floating through the General Assembly aims to equip schools with these devices.

"I wish there was a metal detector, and I think obviously it could have been prevented," said a student who attends AC Flora High School. "Now, I hope this is a wake-up call and I hope everyone understands the severity of this issue."

This week, students and parents of the AC Flora community expressed their concerns over school safety.

"I don't want metal detectors, but I'm thinking we're going to have to have them," said Michael Hillard, a parent of two AC Flora students.

Legislators agree.

This legislative session, a group of South Carolina lawmakers is hoping to add an extra layer of security at public schools in the form of metal detectors.

Last year, representatives formed the "School Metal Detector Study Committee" to discuss whether these devices are of public interest.

"The School Metal Detector Study Committee was supposed to study the effectiveness of the metal detectors and get back to the General Assembly, but it appears they're studying it to death," said Rep. Leon Howard of Richland County.

Representative Howard was part of that committee.

"No amount of resource can take the place of a child," said Howard. "I think it could have prevented this awful situation that happened at AC Flora from happening if there were metal detectors."

Out of that committee came House Bill 3218 to beef up security at school entrances. If passed, the bill would make it a law to have metal detectors in every public school.

"If we can have metal detectors at the Governor mansion and at the Statehouse as a measure of safety, then we should do the same for our teachers and children," said Representative Wendell Gilliard of Charleston, who sponsored the bill.

Howard tells us their biggest setback to moving the bill forward is funding.

"Unless there's an outcry from parents and community folks, [the bill] will die a slow death," he said. "We're talking about school safety. We're talking about protecting lives. Not only protecting the lives of students, but educators and professionals who work in the system. We want everyone to feel safe in a school environment."

At the moment, House Bill 3218 is sitting in the Education and Public Works committee. Howard says if you agree with having metal detectors in schools, contact your legislator and/or a member of the South Carolina Education Committee.