SC lawmakers meet briefly on $13B budget but reach no deal

The clock is ticking to approve the nearly $13 billion budget.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several powerful House and Senate lawmakers recently met for about 10 minutes to talk about South Carolina’s budget without reaching an agreement on the main sticking points. 

Each side praised the other Tuesday. 

Staff members read off a list of dozens of smaller issues where both sides agree and the conference committee of four Republicans and two Democrats adjourned to meet at some undetermined time. 

They did not discuss the $1 billion rebate senators want to send back to taxpayers, which the House didn't have in its plan. 

Both chambers are set to come back June 15 for a special session to vote on the budget compromise.

