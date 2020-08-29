SC lawmakers, leaders react to death of Upstate native Chadwick Boseman

According to a statement from his family, the "Black Panther" actor had been battling cancer for a number of years.

ANDERSON, S.C. — SC native Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the movie "Black Panther," passed away from colon cancer at 43-years-old.

Boseman was from Anderson, South Carolina, and many community leaders in the state released statements in his honor following his death.

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the Statehouse flags to fly at half-staff on Sunday August 30 from sunrise to sunset.

Senator Tim Scott tweeted, "South Carolina grieves the loss of her native son. Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for being a bright light and inspiring so many around the globe. Your loved ones are in my prayers. #WakandaForever"

Other figures in the community like USC Gamecock basketball coach Dawn Staley joined the conversation as well.

"Say it ain't so," Staley began her tweet. "@chadwickboseman closed his eyes for the last time. Thank you for giving us your very best in life and in film. Rest in power!"

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

Viola Davis also tweeted after the actor's death.

"It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you," a portion of her tweet read.

Sad to learn of the passing of Anderson, SC native Chadwick Boseman. His talented on-screen portrayals of heroes, both real and imagined, helped inspire an entire generation of young men and women. #wakandaforever — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 29, 2020

In 2018 during my first campaign for the SC State House, I had the extreme honor & privilege to cater @chadwickboseman’s family reunion here in North Charleston. Spreading love and light to y’all. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/UlJS70TbxJ — SC Representative JA Moore (@jamooreforsc15) August 29, 2020

