SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — NASA confirmed the death of famed mathematician Katherine Johnson on Monday.

Johnson's calculations aided American space exploration during the 1960s, and Taraji P. Henson portrayed her achievements in the 2016 movie, "Hidden Figures." In addition to highlighting Johnson's contributions to science during Space Race, the film recognizes her and others as black women pioneers.

South Carolina lawmakers took to social media to remember her scientific and social legacy.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn wrote, "Today we honor and remember mathematician Katherine Johnson, who broke down barriers of race and gender at NASA, and whose work was instrumental to the first human space flight. Her legacy will not be forgotten." Clyburn is a Democrat representing the state's 6th District.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, who serves South Carolina in Washington, D.C., wrote that Johnson was, "An amazing woman who inspired us all - and will continue to do so for generations to come."

Representative Ralph Norman wrote, "An inspiration for the ages. 'Like what you do, and then you will do your best.' - Katherine Johnson." Norman serves South Carolina's 5th District.

