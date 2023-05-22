SC legislation aims to expand electric vehicle charging stations

The bill would provide businesses with an income tax credit equal to 25% of the cost of installing the stations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers have passed legislation aimed at spurring the construction of new electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

It comes after companies like BMW and Scout Motors have announced they're investing billions of dollars in EV industry in the state.

Samuel Fredrick traded his gas guzzler for an electric Mercedes vehicle 12 days ago.

“So far so great, I love it to death. It drives real smooth," Fredrick said.

He said the shift from gas stations to charging stations was also smooth.

“It's easy, most systems pull it up in the app, and it will tell you where the charging stations are, and even where the free stations are," he said.

For many, traveling long distances in an all-electric vehicle still lacks the convenience of refueling a gas-powered vehicle.

According to the Federal Alternative Fuels Data Center, there are just 466 EV charging stations across the state-- leaving drivers like Sally Boudinot with limited options as they plan their routes.

“We pass through Columbia several times on our way toward visiting friends in Charlotte and this Walmart is the only place that we have found that we can charge aside from some automobile dealerships," said Boudinot.

A bill overwhelmingly passed in the House would provide businesses with an income tax credit equal to 25 percent of the cost of installing the stations. It adds electricity to the list of alternative fuels eligible for incentives.

The proposal also adds EV charging stations to the ty[es of equipment eligible for the tax credits.

Katie Hagan with the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, who helped worked on the measure, said it's good for the environment and the economy.

“Obviously EV owners are going to benefit from this. But even more than that I think it's the businesses large and small who are going to be able to benefit from this from drawing in more customers from having chargers on site," said Hagan.

The tax credit would be available for any EV charger installed before January 1, 2026. Hagan said the sunset date allows lawmakers to see how successful it is.

"Hopefully if it’s successful we’ll continue on," said Hagan.

Electric vehicles are a long way from holding a big share of South Carolina's cars.

There are more than 7,000 EV's and 62,000 hybrid-electric vehicles registered to South Carolinians. For comparison, there are more than 4.2 million gasoline-powered vehicles registered in South Carolina in 2021.

According to a fiscal impact report, the bill could cost the state $6 million in lost tax revenue.