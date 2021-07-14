SC touts lowest US rate of prisoners who return to jail

Officials say less than 22% of South Carolina inmates released in 2017 found themselves back in prison within three years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prison officials say South Carolina now has the lowest rate of released inmates returning to prison within three years in the country, thanks to an in-depth and expanding program of job and life skills.

The Department of Corrections says less than 22% of South Carolina inmates released in 2017 found themselves back in prison within three years. State prisons Director Bryan Stirling says that rate was 33% just before he took over the prison system in 2013.