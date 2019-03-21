GREENVILLE, S.C. — He was once a foster parent to 30 children. Now, deputies say he committed sex crimes against at least one of them.

Darrell Girardeau, 66, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Greenville County deputies say Girardeau inappropriately touched a child under the age of 16 on multiple occasions between July 29, 2015, and March 2, 2016. That child was under his care as a foster at the time.

Throughout his lifetime, Girardeau has been a foster parent to about 30 children. And now police are asking anyone who encountered a similar incident to reach out.

If you or anyone you know would like to report a crime, call Crimstoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.