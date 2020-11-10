SC man accused of shooting father, choking mother arrested in Myrtle Beach

Deputies say back on October 3, Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she lost consciousness.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man who Fairfield County deputies say shot his father and choked his mother has been arrested in Myrtle Beach.

Joshua L. Williamson was taken into custody Saturday by Myrtle Beach Police. He was arrested without incident, according to officers.

Deputies say back on October 3, Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she lost consciousness.

His parents live in Fairfield County in the area of Lake Wateree where the incident took place. Williamson was said to be considered armed and dangerous.

Williamson left the scene driving a black 2000 Chevy Camaro with T-Tops, S.C tag # SPH 382. He lives in Florence.