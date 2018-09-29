Travelers Rest, SC (Greenville News) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Douglas Albert Manor, 59, in connection with an Aug. 8 peeping Tom incident at a room he rented out in Travelers Rest through Airbnb.

According to a statement from the Greenville Sheriff's Office, investigators learned a hidden camera had been placed inside the room Manor had advertised for rent. The statement said Manor is charged with secretly recording guests during their stay at the property, located at 2012 Little Texas Road.

He was arrested Friday and was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Deputies had first been called to the home a little after midnight on Aug. 9, Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Flood said at the time.

Airbnb released this statement shortly after the incident was reported:

"Airbnb takes privacy extremely seriously and there is absolutely no place in our community for this kind of behavior. This host has been permanently banned from our platform and we are fully supporting our guest. Our team has also reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance. Surveillance devices are never permitted in private spaces, such as bathrooms, bedrooms, or other sleeping areas. There have been over 300 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved