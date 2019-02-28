ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man already facing crimes in one county is now charged in another thanks to an electronic monitoring device.

Parishioners at Shepherd’s Field Christian Church said they noticed a forced entry, along with missing electronics and financial instruments, on December 10, 2018. A short time later, a convenience store in Columbia said someone was trying to cash a $3,500 check belonging to the church.

Orangeburg deputies investigated possible suspects and arrested 33-year-old Levond Keitt, who was being monitored by an electronic device for a 2017 home invasion in Fairfield County.

The device was then tracked to show the suspect at the church on the night and time of the break-in.

He was denied bond for first-degree burglary, malicious injury to a place of worship, petit larceny and financial identity fraud. The case will be deferred to a circuit court judge.