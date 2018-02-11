Horry County, SC (WLTX) - Two men were arrested for allegedly shining a deer Tuesday night.

Jeremy Randell Elliot, 34, and Michael Eldon Wallace, 44, drove into a field in the Green Sea area in Horry County around 10:30 p.m. to shine a deer, according to the SCDNR.

Elliot reportedly told officers he wanted to see how close he could ge to the buck, and count its points.

Neither suspect could prove they had permission to be on the property.

Eight grams of cocaine found inside their car was turned over to the Horry County Police Department.

