COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter man is facing a cruelty charge after an incident involving a 6-year-old boy.

Akil Ricshon Benjamin, 37, is accused of hitting a 6-year-old boy in the face, arm and back with a belt at Vernon Drive residence around March 8-11.

The boy suffered bruising and lacerations on his body due to strikes from the belt, according to a report.

Benjamin was charged with cruelty to children and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He has since been released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.