COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 42-year-old man is pleading guilty after he was allegedly recorded selling illegal drugs.

According to a report, Jeffery Jermaine Joe, was caught with the illegal drugs during a traffic stop. He was also caught on video selling pills laced with fentanyl.

Joe pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. His plea was accepted, and sentencing will take place after a review by the judge.

A firearm possession charge was also placed on the suspect after a firearm was found in the same room he was allegedly seen selling pills. Previous drug arrests prohibit him from having a firearm.