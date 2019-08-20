COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man was arrested in connection with fraudulently obtaining funds from customers in several South Carolina counties for work not done or completed.

SC Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Elbert C. Boan, 70, and charged him with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.

According to the arrest record, between January 2015 and December 2017, Boan operated SunTek Energy, also known as STEP Energy or SunTek Energy Pros, at 5150 Sunset Blvd in Lexington. He wrote contracts promising homeowners that he would install solar panels, efficiency water heaters, and thermal-shield insulation.

After the contracts were signed, Boan would receive payment from the homeowners and not provide any of the agreed contracted service.

While centralized in Lexington County, Boan allegedly committed the same activity involving homeowners in Aiken, Bamberg, Chester, Lancaster, and Richland counties.

Boan has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.