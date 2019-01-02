SALUDA, S.C. — An Allendale man will serve time in prison for a Labor Day incident that killed another man in 2016.

Lamar Maurice Shannon, 34, was sentenced to 18 years without parole after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Shannon was accused of driving into a crowd of people at a Circle K in Saluda County, killing 34-year-old Schanen T. Samuels. Witnesses say the incident began with an argument between one of Samuels' family members and a friend of Shannon.

As Samuels tried to stop the altercation, Shannon drove his car into the crowd "at an extremely high rate of speed," according to a report. One other person was hit besides Samuel, whose body ended up in a roadway 15 feet from the Circle K.

However, the incident didn't end there. Shannon returned only to "intentionally" drive over Samuels' body. Then, Shannon and his friend drove off to hide in nearby woods.

A volunteer firefighter witnessed the incident and set up a perimeter around the woods with his sons. Both suspects were later located in the woods by law enforcement.

Samuel's blood and hair were recovered from the undercarriage of Shannon's car. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries, including a fractured skull with lacerated brain, fractured ribs, fractured pelvis, according to an autopsy. He also suffered multiple abrasions, contusions and lacerations.