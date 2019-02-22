KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — He was out on bond, then lead deputies on a chase in Kershaw County. Now he is facing even more charges, possibly federal.

Two kids, ages 2 and 3, were sitting in the back seat when 35-year-old Samuel Jermaine Wilson lead deputies on a brief chase Thursday.

Before being arrested, Wilson is accused of trying to swallow drugs in possession. More drugs — 3 ounces of crack cocaine, controlled pills and marijuana — were later found at his home, along with firearm ammunition.

Henry, who was out on bond for drug trafficking and firearm charges, will now face additional drug trafficking charges. He will also be charged with failure to stop for blue light and child endangerment, and is expected to receive federal charges.

"We hope this will be the last time we deal with Mr. Wilson," the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said.