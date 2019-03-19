BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — He was out on bond, but now one man is finding himself at the center of a new investigation with charges attached.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office were pulling a car over for improper use of a South Carolina tag Thursday when they spotted a large amount of counterfeit cash — $8,500 to be exact.

That money "raised some question for the deputy," who then conducted a search of 34-year-old Joshua James Parker's car. About 13.1 grams of meth was found.

Parker, who was out on bond at the time, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth. However, this isn't Parker first — or even second — arrest. Deputies say he has been booked into the local detention center 15 times since 2010.

His previous charges are extensive and include assault, larceny, neglect, driving under suspension, drug trafficking, firearm possession, contempt of court, probation violations and domestic violence.

"If you're out on bond for committing a crime, it might not be a good idea to do another," the sheriff's office said.