FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are looking for a man they say robbed cars at several churches during one Sunday morning.

The man is accused of breaking into cars at a church in the Jenkinsville area of Fairfield County, as well as others in Lancaster County. All the thefts occurred on March 10 during worship hours.

Money and a cell phone, along with purses and credit cards, were stolen from the cars. Those credit cards were used at a Dollar General in the Blair area not long after the theft.

During one theft, the suspect reportedly stole a truck and trailer with two firearms and power tools inside. The truck and trailer were later found abandoned, but one firearm and the tools were missing, and the truck's stereo system was removed.

Video surveillance showed the suspect leaving in a possibly blue Chevrolet Impala. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants, black shoes and a flat bill Chicago Bulls cap. However, deputies believe two people may be involved in these crimes.

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

Exhaust system parts have also been stolen from church vans and buses in the area over the past several weeks. However, it is unknown at this time if these thefts are connected.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.