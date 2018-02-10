Florence, SC (WLTX) - A Myrtle Beach man who posted threats against a police department will serve 60 months in federal prison.

According to a report, 38-year-old Anthony Scott Hunt made several posts on his Facebook account in reference to the Horry County Police and Drug Enforcement Unit.

In these posts, Hunt said he was "taking these…cops to war” and “stalking my guns up." He also claimed he was "Ready for War" with a “Beretta 45," along with other guns. Hunt was also seen holding what appeared to be a Beretta pistol in a Facebook photo while wearing an apparent "Raiders" jersey and hat, bandana mask and beaded bracelets.

A Beretta .45 caliber handgun loaded with rounds of ammunition, as well as the other items seen in the photo, were found in Hunt's residence.

He plead guilty to a felon in possession of a firearm charge, and was sentenced to 60-month sentence. Prior to this charge, Hunt was convicted of a crime punishable by more than a year in prison.

