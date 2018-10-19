Simpsonville, SC (Greenville News) - A Simpsonville man pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature this week and was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Judge Robin B. Stilwell, according to the Solicitor's Office.

On Oct. 21, 2017, Seth Aaron Fleury and his ex-girlfriend met in Simpsonville to talk about their relationship, prosecutors said. When she refused to resume their relationship, Fleury became agitated and attempted to kiss her. When she tried to pull away from him, he bit down, forcibly amputating her lip before leaving the scene, according to the Solicitor's Office.

Emergency plastic surgery to reattach her lip failed, and she was left with scarring and a limited range of motion.

Fleury will not be eligible for parole until he has served 85 percent of his sentence.

"This case demonstrates the unique circumstances under which domestic violence occurs and how quickly these situations can escalate into violence," Solicitor Walt Wilkins. "Hopefully this prison sentence will make it clear to both this defendant and other abusers that domestic violence in any fashion will not be tolerated."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved