BELTON, S.C. — The sheriff's office of Anderson County, South Carolina, says a man kicked down the door of his son's Belton home and was shot.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reports 67-year-old Woody Ray Duncan, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, was arrested Monday night and charged with burglary. Deputies say Duncan arrived at his son's home uninvited and was told to leave.

They say Duncan was attempting to get to his wife, whom he believed was inside his son's home. They say Duncan then forced his way inside by kicking down the door and was shot in the elbow. Duncan was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the detention center. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.