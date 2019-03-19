ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public help to located a suspect in a weekend shooting.

Bobby Miller, 40, is wanted on attempted murder.

Deputies say Miller and the victim were arguing before the victim was shot in the upper body Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital after knocking on the door of a woman he knew, seeking help. She told deputies she didn't know how the shooting happened, or who was responsible.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.