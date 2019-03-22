NEWBERRY, S.C. — A Newberry man is charged with murder after police say he killed another man during a stabbing.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Emory Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for reports that someone was stabbed. Prior to their arrival, the victim, 31-year-old Jamain J. Wilson, was brought to a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

Attempts were made to stabilize the victim, but he died due to major blood loss. Wilson suffered a stab wound to the chest, according to the Newberry County Coroner's Office.

Police identified 45-year-old Anthony Derome Richardson as the suspect in this case, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to a report, the stabbing stemmed from some kind of conflict between both men.

“It’s a tragedy that people result to violence to settle confrontations these days,” said Police Chief Roy McClurkin.

Richardson is awaiting a bond hearing at Newberry County Detention Center, as SLED, along with Newberry police and the coroners office investigate the incident.