LANCASTER, S.C. — A test drive gone wrong prompted deputies to start an investigation in one South Carolina county.

The man picture above came to a car dealership on Highway 160 to take a black BMW328i for a test drive. Lancaster County deputies say he never returned to the dealership, and neither did the car.

Deputies are now looking to identify this man, who arrived to the dealership in a silver/gray Toyota Rav 4. That car was driven by a woman.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing jeans, a leather jacket, black baseball hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.