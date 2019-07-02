ANDERSON, S.C. — One South Carolina man is learning that perhaps not every aspect of life needs to be posted on social media.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Justin S. Coe was wanted for breaking into a home on January 18 and stealing at least one truck. That truck was later recovered and led deputies to suspect Coe was responsible for at least two crimes.

But on January 30 Coe was "feeling fabulous," reportedly letting his Facebook followers know that law enforcement was looking for, but he was "right under their noses."

That status was posted at 5:10 p.m. About 4 minutes later, Coe posted a photo of a gun inside a car claiming he would go "armed and dangerous."

Two days later, Coe was apprehended on Liberty Highway in Anderson. He was initially wanted on burglary and grand larceny charges, but was additionally charged with resisting arrest after he was taken into custody.