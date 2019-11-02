NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are searching for a 77-year-old man who has Alzheimer's.

Dale Shealy Epting was last seen leaving an address on Whitner Road just outside the City of Newberry around 5:30pm Sunday.

Epting is a white male who is 6 feet tall weighing 225 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

He had been wearing burgundy and grey pajama type pants with a grey shirt. He had a blue jacket with him.

He is driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with SC Tag QUK 224.

Anyone who sees him should call the Newberry County Sheriff's Department.