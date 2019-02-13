GEORGETOWN, S.C. — An investigation was underway in Georgetown County after a man said he was attacked by a wild animal — that is until he admitted it was false.

A man initially told deputies he was walking along Dennis Drive Tuesday when he saw a cub cross the road. Then, he felt something grab his pants leg and drag him into a ditch. After ripping his shirt, the man claimed the "large black cat" walked away making a "crying noise," allowing him to find a safe spot to call 911.

He described the animal as being a black oversized cat-like animal with a tail that dragged on the ground and came to about his waist.

That story changed Wednesday when 33-year-old Rickey Wesley Lynch told deputies the attack was false after all. Now Lynch is currently being interviewed, and deputies say charges are pending.