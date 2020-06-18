SC mayor wants officers who shot handcuffed man fired

The Chester police officers were cleared of state criminal charges in the shooting.

CHESTER, S.C. — The mayor of a South Carolina city wants two of its police officers fired after newly released video from a fatal shooting last year appeared to show the department’s policy on body cameras was not followed.

The Chester police officers were cleared of state criminal charges in the shooting.

But Chester's mayor says she was bothered one officer didn't turn on his body camera at all and the other turned his camera on only moments before shooting 26-year-old Ariane McCree.