LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter will soon get a new honor.

On February 6, the SC Department of Motor Vehicles branch in Batesburg-Leesville will be named in honor of Carpenter. A special ceremony will take place that day at the branch, located at 509 Liberty Street.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a bill last year sponsored by Lexington Senator Katrina Shealy to rename the building. Carpenter is from Lexington County.

The retired Marine Lance Corporal was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, on June 19, 2014 by then President Barack Obama.

Carpenter was nominated for the medal for his actions while serving in Afghanistan during a mission to drive the Taliban out of their strongholds. On November 21, 2010, Carpenter and fellow Marine Cpl. Nicholas Eufrazio were standing guard on a rooftop in the Helmand Province when a hand grenade was thrown at their location. Carpenter jumped on the enemy device, saving the life of Eufrazio.

The toll on Carpenter's body was heavy. He would lose his right eye, and suffer injuries that one doctor described as ranging from his head to his feet. On the operating table, he flatlined three times; each time, though, he came back.

He spent the next two and a half years in a hospital, requiring nearly 40 surgeries, including skin grafts and a procedure to remove shrapnel from his brain.

Eventually, after his long hospital stay, Carpenter retired, and became a student at the University of South Carolina, where he received his degree.

Kyle Carpenter, Medal of Honor recipient
Retired Marine Cpl. William 'Kyle' Carpenter receives the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama
President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Honor to US Marine Cpl William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, June 19, 2014.
President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Honor to US Marine Cpl William "Kyle" Carpenter/
Retired Marine Cpl. William 'Kyle' Carpenter receives the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama.
Retired US Marine Cpl William "Kyle" Carpenter stands during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, June 19, 2014.
Retired US Marine Cpl William "Kyle" Carpenter stands during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, June 19, 2014.
President Barack Obama delivers remarks before awarding retired Marine Cpl. William 'Kyle' Carpenter with the Medal of Honor.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Retired Marine Cpl. William 'Kyle' Carpenter receives a round of applause after being awarded the Medal of Honor by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on June 19, 2014 in Washington, DC. Carpenter received the medal for taking the blast from a grenade to protect fellow Marines and sustained major wounds. Carpenter is the eighth living recipient chosen for the high honor. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Retired Marine Cpl. William 'Kyle' Carpenter receives the Medal of Honor from U.S. President Barack Obama during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House.
Retired Marine Cpl. William 'Kyle' Carpenter receives the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Retired Marine Cpl. William 'Kyle' Carpenter is applauded by U.S. President Barack Obama after receiving the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on June 19, 2014 in Washington, DC. Carpenter received the medal for taking the blast from a grenade to protect fellow Marines and sustained major wounds. Carpenter is the eighth living recipient chosen for the high honor. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Kyle Carpenter's official Marine Corp Medal of Honor photo.
