SC medical ethics law prompts concerns re: LGBTQ healthcare

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a law to allow doctors, nurses and medical students to deny performing procedures that violate their conscience.

LGBTQ advocacy groups expressed concerns Tuesday that the law signed by the GOP governor on June 17 would disproportionately impact LGBTQ people and restrict their healthcare access.

Proponents of the law argue that healthcare professionals should not have to perform procedures for which they have moral, ethical or religious objections.