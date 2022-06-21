x
Local News

SC medical ethics law prompts concerns re: LGBTQ healthcare

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law to allow doctors, nurses and medical students to deny performing procedures that violate their conscience.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a law to allow doctors, nurses and medical students to deny performing procedures that violate their conscience. 

LGBTQ advocacy groups expressed concerns Tuesday that the law signed by the GOP governor on June 17 would disproportionately impact LGBTQ people and restrict their healthcare access.  

RELATED: SC Senate OKs bill to expand belief protections for medical professionals

Proponents of the law argue that healthcare professionals should not have to perform procedures for which they have moral, ethical or religious objections. 

Lawmakers say commonly rejected procedures listed in other states include abortion, certain contraception procedures, genetic experimentation, death penalty executions and the sterilization of minors.

RELATED: Here's how much money you could get from South Carolina's income tax rebate

