HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Fake online posts landed two armed robbery suspects behind bars this week.

Several items were allegedly listed for sale on the LetGo app by 19-year-old Justin Brown and 21-year-old Marquise Knight. However, when potential buyers arrived at the location — an abandoned house in Green Sea — they were robbed at gunpoint.

At least three robberies occurred before a "clever" citizen reported a suspicious ad to Horry County police, who then began a sting operation.

That operation resulted in the arrests of Brown and Knight, who are both facing charges for the armed robberies.

When buying and selling items online, police issue these reminders: