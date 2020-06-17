Columbia 16-year-old missing, has medical condition which could endanger her life

The teen has a medical condition that may endanger her life if she is not found quickly, according to deputies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on June 16.

Beta Mangano, 16, was last seen at her home on Heyward Brockington Road in Richland County around 8:30 a.m. that day, according to RCSD.

Mangano is described as a black female, 5’0 and 135 pounds, brown eyes and long braided black hair. She has a medical condition that may endanger her life if she is not found quickly, according to deputies. It is not known what Mangano was wearing.

Deputies suspect she may be headed towards Myrtle Beach or Lancaster area.