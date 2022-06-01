Child left in hot car in Columbia, mother arrested

Deputies said the toddler was visibly in distress, sweating and crying and they broke the window to rescue her and render aid.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A mother has been arrested after Richland County deputies say she left her toddler in a hot car in Columbia.

After receiving reports of a child trapped in a vehicle, deputies said they responded to 2700 block of Decker Blvd on Friday, May 27, around 1:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they said saw an 18-month-old locked in a vehicle with the windows up.

Deputies said the toddler was visibly in distress, sweating and crying and they broke the window to rescue her and render aid.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw the driver walk into a plasma donation center around 12 p.m. but they did not know there was a child in the vehicle at the time. They called 911 as soon as they saw and heard the child.

The child was in the car for an hour and half before help arrived, according to deputies.

Deputies said they entered the facility and located a woman matching a description from witnesses. The woman admitted to being the driver and intentionally leaving her child in the car while making a donation, authorities said.

The 22-year-old was arrested on scene and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. The toddler was taken into DSS custody.