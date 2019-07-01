Breuna Alewine says she was taking her boyfriend to work Monday morning when she started feeling contractions.

Her baby wasn't due for another week, but after dropping her boyfriend off she she decided to go ahead and drive to the hospital.

Before she could make it, Alewine says her water broke in the car and she had to pull over.

"I was so scared," Alewine said. "I cut my emergency lights on and I started waving my hand out the window for help."

Only one person stopped.

It was a stranger, a woman who she didn't know, and that's when Alewine says the scariest part started.

A check to see if she was okay, turned into a full out delivery.

"She said, 'Do you want me to take you to the hospital?'" Alewine said. "I said, 'I can't move.' I say, 'She's coming out; I can't move.'"

Her 11-year-old daughter was napping in the backseat with her nephew when all the action started.

"I was confused and nervous at the same time," Breasia Alewine said. "The lady told us to get in her car so we could be warm 'cause it was very cold outside."

Just like that, 6lb 11oz baby Jaliyah McBride was born.

Jaliyah McBride

Kayland Hagwood

"I was like, 'Is she breathing? Is she okay,' Alewine said. "I was asking her; she was like, 'Yeah, I hear her crying so that means she's okay.' She took her sweater off and wrapped the baby up and waited for the ambulance to get there."

After that, EMS took over. Alewine says she and her baby girl are safe. Now, they're looking for that stranger to say how grateful they are.

"I'm so thankful for her and I really just want to tell her in person, thank you," Alewine said.

If you know might know who this good Samaritan might be, please call WLTX at 803-776-9508 or email us at News19@wltx.com and let us know.