SC man arrested for armed robbery, mom arrested for obstruction, say deputies

After robbing a store, deputies said the thief fled to the McDonald's his mother managed and she locked the doors on police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and son were arrested after a robbery at a nearby gas station.

But its not that simple.

Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., Richland County deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road.

Witnesses reported that a man wearing a McDonald’s uniform entered the store armed with a gun and threatened the clerk. During a review of the surveillance video, deputies say they determined the man stole several lottery tickets and left the scene.

Shortly after, the vehicle seen on camera at the gas station where the robbery occurred was spotted at the McDonald’s at 1729 Broad River Road.

Deputies said they made contact with the manager of the McDonald's, who they refused to let deputies in or cooperate. She then locked the door, keeping all employees inside.

Deputies could see the robbery suspect inside of the restaurant with other employees.

It turns out, according to deputies, that the manager was the suspect's mom.

RCSD’s Special Response Team responded to scene. After negotiations, the employees were let out and deputies entered the building. Deputies say they found the mother and the son and took them into custody.

The son was charged with armed robbery and larceny and was charged with obstruction of justice.