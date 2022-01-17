'Your right to vote is your power': SC NAACP honors Dr. King's legacy by fighting for voting rights

The SC NAACP says it has been combatting voter suppression by educating people on their local leaders, helping them register to vote, and getting them to the polls.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina NAACP honored Martin Luther King Day through a virtual ceremony on Monday. The organization says it is keeping his legacy alive by fighting for voting rights.

“We are doing what we can to make our voices heard," said SC NAACP president Brenda Murphy. “It is because of him, his work, that the 1965 Voting Right Act came into being. If it wasn’t for him, it would not have been passed.”

The 1965 Voting Rights Act made it unlawful for voters to be discriminated against based on race. Murphy says today there is still work to be done.

“Your voting right, your right to vote is your power because that’s where you hold your power in terms of change, potential change, so none of us can afford to lose that," said Murphy.

This week, national lawmakers, led by democrats, will meet to discuss a voting rights bill that would merge the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The Freedom to Vote Act would set minimum federal requirements for early and mail-in voting. The goal is to ensure all voters nationwide have equal access to ballot boxes.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act by determining which states have a pattern of discrimination.

Congressman James Clyburn says he worked with John Lewis to pass that act in his honor and has been a vocal supporter of the bill. He says he is against the filibuster.

"Why is it possible to change and establish a workaround for the budget, but you can't do it for voting. Voting, the most fundamental thing about our democracy. We cannot allow that to happen," said Clyburn.

Representative Joe Wilson says he does not support the bill.

“The ‘voting rights’ legislation is an attempt by the Democrats to control elections at the national level, and removal of the filibuster, which I do not support, is just another tool that would suppress the voice of Congress and the voice of the people,” said Wilson.

Murphy says the South Carolina NAACP has been working to combat voter suppression statewide. This work includes educating people on their local leaders, helping them register to vote, and getting them to the polls.

“We want people that are going to represent us and represent our needs and so it’s educating them, educating our communities regarding throughout the state regarding who those people might be," said Murphy.