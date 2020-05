SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina National Guard soldier has died in Afghanistan.

First Lieutenant Trevarius Bowman, 25, died on May 19.

The defense department said he died from a non-combat related incident. The military said his death is under investigation.

Bowman was a Spartanburg native.

Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.