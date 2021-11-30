State officials urge winter weather preparedness

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State weather and public safety officials gathered together on Monday to discuss the importance of preparing for any severe winter weather we may see in the Palmetto State this season. It's part of South Carolina Winter Awareness Week.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Columbia, the S.C. Emergency Management Division, the S.C. Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Department of Transportation and the S.C. Adjutant General's Office say they want to make sure everyone in South Carolina understands the risks of winter weather and are prepared in case any hazardous conditions develop here.
"We have 1,200 pieces of equipment statewide ready to respond including snowplows, spreaders, brine applicators, and we have over 2,500 field employees statewide that will stand ready to respond," said Lelan Colvin with the S.C. Department of Transportation. "As far as our material inventory in South Carolina, we have over 60,000 tons of salt. In every county, we have 300 tons of salt, which is a three-day supply."
You can find the state severe winter weather guide here. Also, be sure to check out the South Carolina Emergency Manager app to help build a plan, keep track of supplies and find shelter locations.