x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State officials urge winter weather preparedness

Officials want to make sure everyone in South Carolina understands the risks of winter weather and are prepared for it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State weather and public safety officials gathered together on Monday to discuss the importance of preparing for any severe winter weather we may see in the Palmetto State this season. It's part of South Carolina Winter Awareness Week.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Columbia, the S.C. Emergency Management Division, the S.C. Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Department of Transportation and the S.C. Adjutant General's Office say they want to make sure everyone in South Carolina understands the risks of winter weather and are prepared in case any hazardous conditions develop here. 

RELATED: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ends on a quiet note, but what a year!

Though you should always have an emergency kit ready to go, a #WinterWeather emergency kit some additional items you...

Posted by South Carolina Emergency Management Division on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

"We have 1,200 pieces of equipment statewide ready to respond including snowplows, spreaders, brine applicators, and we have over 2,500 field employees statewide that will stand ready to respond," said Lelan Colvin with the S.C. Department of Transportation. "As far as our material inventory in South Carolina, we have over 60,000 tons of salt. In every county, we have 300 tons of salt, which is a three-day supply."

You can find the state severe winter weather guide here. Also, be sure to check out the South Carolina Emergency Manager app to help build a plan, keep track of supplies and find shelter locations.

RELATED: Brace yourself for possible increase in electricity bills

RELATED: Here's how you can help stray cats as the weather gets colder

RELATED: A look back at the November 1, 2014 snow

RELATED: How strong is this La Nina and how long will it last?

In Other News

More restaurants, shops coming to Main Street in Columbia