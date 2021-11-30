State officials urge winter weather preparedness

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State weather and public safety officials gathered together on Monday to discuss the importance of preparing for any severe winter weather we may see in the Palmetto State this season. It's part of South Carolina Winter Awareness Week.

"We have 1,200 pieces of equipment statewide ready to respond including snowplows, spreaders, brine applicators, and we have over 2,500 field employees statewide that will stand ready to respond," said Lelan Colvin with the S.C. Department of Transportation. "As far as our material inventory in South Carolina, we have over 60,000 tons of salt. In every county, we have 300 tons of salt, which is a three-day supply."