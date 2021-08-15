South Carolina's Open Carry law is in effect, here is what you need to know

Businesses can prohibit firearms, concealed or openly carried, as long as they have signs that say they aren't allowed at the entrance.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina’s Open Carry with Training Act took effect Sunday, Aug. 15. It allows anyone 21 years or older with a concealed weapons permit to have their firearm in full view.

South Carolinians are divided when it comes to the new law.

"I believe that as an adult, as an individual above 21 years old you have your right to our Second Amendment," Ay Papi Tacos & Tequila owner Adam Michaels said.

Businesses can prohibit firearms, concealed or openly carried, as long as they have signs that say they aren't allowed at the entrance. But that's not something Michaels is willing to limit.

"I will allow my customers to openly carry at any give time as long as you do not consume alcohol, respect yourself and hold yourself in a type of manor that is acceptable of someone who is openly carrying," Michaels said.

The York County Sheriff's Office said deputies will not stop someone openly carrying a firearm unless they have a suspicion that a person is involved in criminal activity.

"When you have an encounter with a law enforcement officer and you are openly carrying a firearm you should inform that officer that you are a CWP permit holder and disclose you have a handgun," public information officer at the York County Sheriff's Office Trent Farris said.

"I think it's a bad idea, it's like the wild west," South Carolina resident Rozanne Richards said.

Guns will not be allowed in gun-free zones, like schools and courthouses.

Gun owners who want to openly carry will be required to apply for a concealed weapon permit through SLED and complete at least 8 hours of training.

"Know what you're doing, we tell all of our guests that are taking our class practice practice practice, don't just go and get your concealed carry permit, buy a gun, start carrying it and you can protect the world, it's not going to happen," owner of The Range At Ballantyne Brian Sisson said.

"People are going to be concerned about this, but if we can show them the responsibility that is due to having these weapons on us, then I think this will start easing peoples minds," Michaels said.

