COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is paying millions in unemployment insurance and is encouraging individuals to file in anticipation of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the release, the agency has paid out $10 million in unemployment benefits from March 29 to April 2 with more federal funding on the way because of the coronavirus.

Those already receiving benefits will not lose the $600 weekly addition when SC receives federal funding.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce encourages employees who believe they may qualify for the additional $600 weekly benefit, available under the CARES Act, to file a claim. These individuals will also need to login into their account each week to confirm that they are still unemployed. This is known as Weekly Certification, according to the agency.

There is not a start date for when the money will be available from the CARES Act.

According to the release, there are also certain individuals who can receive these benefits that would not normally qualify for unemployment insurance benefits, such self employed workers, that could be eligible under a program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Individuals who may be eligible include:

Individuals who file a 1099

Self employed

Church employees

Non-profit and governmental employees

Indpendent contractors

Gig economy workers

Those who have exhausted their regular UI benefits

Subject to guidance from U.S. DOL for PUA, benefits may be paid retroactively from the time the employee separated from his or her job or otherwise became eligible under the federal CARES Act, not from the time the application was submitted or approved.

Those who applied for unemployment insurance but were not found eligible may be eligible for weekly benefits provided for under the CARES Act.

These individuals must also meet one of these conditions:

The individual has been diagnosed; or

A member of the individual’s household has been diagnosed; or

The individual is providing care to a household or family member; or a child or other person for which the individual has primary caregiving responsibility and is unable to attend school or another facility as a result of COVID-19; or

The individual is unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency; or

The individual is unable to reach the place of employment because the individual has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine; or

The individual was scheduled to start work and does not have a job as a result of COVID-19; or

The individual has become “the breadwinner or major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19”; or

The individual has to quit their job because of COVID-19; or

The individual’s place of employment is closed because of COVID-19.

The agency says this is not an exhaustive list.

Claims can be filed online by clicking the MyBenefits Portal on the top right side of the agency’s website or by calling 1-866-831-1724.

For step-by-step instructions on how to file, visit dew.sc.gov/covid-hub and click on the jobseeker page.

There you will find links to video and PDF tutorials as well as FAQs to answer common questions.